Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $13,302,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. 733,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,831,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

