Bank Of America (Bofa) Downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Neutral

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $186.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average of $217.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.