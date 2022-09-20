Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 14.7% in August

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $15.95. 253,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,608. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.