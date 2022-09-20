Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 14.7% in August

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
NYSE BSAC traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $15.95. 253,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,608. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
