Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.85. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,003. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

