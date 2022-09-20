Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 442.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,409,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 204.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 263,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 176,955 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 336,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,570. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

