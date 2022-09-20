Baldrige Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,254,000 after buying an additional 416,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 97,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

