Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. 11,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

