Baldrige Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $132.54. 12,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

