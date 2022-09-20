Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,692. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

