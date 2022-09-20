B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.26. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 118,937 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
B2Gold Trading Down 4.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
