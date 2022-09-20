B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.26. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 118,937 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

