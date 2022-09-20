B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 7,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 163,336 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $50.03.

Specifically, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,994,581.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,509 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $398,476.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,978,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,969,174.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $1,303,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,994,581.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 114,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -231.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 350,551 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 194,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 168,935 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after buying an additional 108,464 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

