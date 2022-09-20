Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

