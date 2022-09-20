Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 426,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.4 days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock remained flat at $30.00 on Tuesday. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

