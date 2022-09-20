AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $4,043,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AVROBIO by 25.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVRO opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

