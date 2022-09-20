Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 109740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Featured Stories

