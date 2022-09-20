Avity Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 359.4% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 829.3% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average is $152.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

