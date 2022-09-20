Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $7.68 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded down $38.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,166.53. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,269.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,273.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.