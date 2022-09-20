Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.46. 12,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

