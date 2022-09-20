Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 666,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,446,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.