Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.85. 6,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 515,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,338,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 48.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 610,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

