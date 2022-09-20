Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,399 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 549,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,971. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

