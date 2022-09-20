Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.01 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.94 or 0.00088691 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.01 billion and $334.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00075934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007835 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008985 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,751,281 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.