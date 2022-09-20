Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

