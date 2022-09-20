Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.60.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $296,612,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $20,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.