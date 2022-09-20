AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 2.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 1.32% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $377,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.73. 20,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,556. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

