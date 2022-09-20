AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $91.96 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,891 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Moderna worth $91,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,457,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,775,514.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 4.1 %

MRNA stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 140,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $458.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

