AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $74.07 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $74,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. 45,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,512. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

