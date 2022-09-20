AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $58.10 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,211 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Manulife Financial worth $58,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,417,000 after buying an additional 479,636 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

MFC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 56,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

