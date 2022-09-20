AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $222.85 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,783 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 1.28% of United Rentals worth $222,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $7.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.27. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.