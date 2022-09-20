AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $105.30 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,645 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 270,955 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $105,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.34. 83,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,358. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

