AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 680,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,599 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $44,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 3,438.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

