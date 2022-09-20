AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 128,032 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.26% of Stryker worth $194,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.59. 10,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.60. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

