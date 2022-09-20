AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 183.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 393,942 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

NKE traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.42. The company had a trading volume of 167,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

