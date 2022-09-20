Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUROW. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ AUROW opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.