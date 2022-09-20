AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 11,410,000 shares. Approximately 26.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.50. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.49.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

