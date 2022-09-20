ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %
ASLN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.