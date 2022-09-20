ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

ASLN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

