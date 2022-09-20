AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

AsiaBaseMetals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

Further Reading

