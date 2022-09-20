Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AINC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Ashford stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

