Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. 61,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Asana by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.