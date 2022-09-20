Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Lowered by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 509,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.28. 11,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $144.78 and a 12 month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.