Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 509,546 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.30. 28,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,613. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $144.78 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

