Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Up 12.4% in August

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $94.45 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.