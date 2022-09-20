Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AT1. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Aroundtown Price Performance

ETR AT1 opened at €2.58 ($2.63) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.01. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.52 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of €6.35 ($6.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

