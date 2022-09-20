Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.40. 34,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

