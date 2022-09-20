Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.23

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 4310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

