Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 884,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 7,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 584,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 477,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.