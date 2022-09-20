Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

