Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 120,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

ARCT opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Stories

