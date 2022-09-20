Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 2.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $4,454,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

