Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

ABR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,621. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $13,998,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $6,718,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 794.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 388,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

